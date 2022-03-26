Macron stresses goal is Russian withdrawal from all of Ukraine – News

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted this Friday (25) that his country’s objective is tofire and a Russian military withdrawal from the entire territory of Ukraineshortly after Moscow’s announcement that it would concentrate its military operation in Donbas, in the eastern part of the former Soviet republic.

“Our goal and obsession is a ceasefire and a ceasefire throughout the territory, first of all. The second thing we must achieve is the withdrawal of Russian troops and the complete withdrawal of the entire territory. objectives we pursue”, said the French president during a press conference after the European summit held yesterday and today in Brussels.



He added that as long as these two goals are not achieved, they will continue to apply sanctions to Russia, to help Ukraine and to negotiate. In any case, he admitted that a Russian operation “from all sides was thwarted simultaneously by the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people”. in Donbas.

Macron also recalled that France decided, together with Turkey and Greece, to launch a humanitarian operation in Mariupol, one of the most affected during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to evacuate all those who want to leave that city.





He assured that he will talk about it “in the coming hours” with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and that today he had “very concrete” discussions with the mayor of Mariupol, “in transparency and connection with President (Volodymir) Zelensky and the authorities Ukrainians”.

The Frenchman added that his country also has its own teams “who coordinate” and who will negotiate “with the Russian side”.

Macron also referred to the decision by the French Foreign Ministry to summon the Russian ambassador in Paris, Alexei Mechkov, after the publication of cartoons on Twitter. The two images that provoked the reaction of France were published yesterday by the Russian embassy and later deleted.

In the first, according to images published on the networks, Europeans appear on their knees licking Uncle Sam’s buttocks. In the second, Europe appears as a sick person, lying on a stretcher with his body covered in perforations and injected by the United States and the European Union with everything from Covid-19 to Russophobia, Neo-Nazism, cancel culture or NATO.

The French president considered the publications to be “unacceptable” and stressed that the principles of caricatures, “especially when they are propagandistic, are false”.



