Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: How much did Microsoft pay to have it on Xbox Game Pass

Analyst David Gibson revealed how much Microsoft paid to put Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Game Pass: between US$5 and US$10 million. This is a very high number, but it is certainly a prediction and not official information.

Gibson has revealed the data from the rumors about the impending announcement of Project Spartacus, Sony’s possible new subscription service for PlayStation, explaining why some of the choices that have emerged from the various rumors make the new subscription offering less attractive compared to Xbox Game Pass, but still interesting.

Keep in mind that MSFT paid about US$5-$10m for Guardians of the Galaxy to be on Games Pass… that is like $2 per game when retail is $29. Ok that is all profit but not too many publishers will be doing that given the low economics from Game Pass. —David Gibson (@gibbogame) March 26, 2022

Gibson then developed his concept by explaining how the Game Pass economy works. In fact, Square Enix raised about $2 per subscriber, compared to $29 per copy sold in the physical market. Of course, the $2 is all profit, but according to him not all publishers could afford to do the same, given the current affordable price of Xbox Game Pass (you pay little for many games).

We add that we should certainly consider the fact that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy arrived on Xbox Games Pass after largely selling out its commercial cycle. Square Enix called the results below expectations, so it’s no surprise they took up Microsoft’s offer to monetize a little.