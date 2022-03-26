Mexico is nobody’s colony, says López Obrador on US accusation of Russian spies in the country

“We are not a colony of Russia, or China, or the US,” said López Obrador, adding that Mexico is a “free, independent and sovereign” country.

Sputnik – Mandatory says to “send telegrams” to Washington informing that Mexico “is not a colony of any foreign country”, including “Russia, China and USA”. Accusations were made by the US Defense yesterday (24).

This Friday (25), Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded to controversial statements made on Thursday (24) by the head of the US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), General Glen VanHerck, about the alleged presence of “Russian spies” in the Latin American country.

“We must send telegrams saying that Mexico is not a colony of any foreign country […]. We are not a colony of Russia, or China, or the US,” said López Obrador, adding that Mexico is a “free, independent and sovereign” country, and therefore would not admit this type of action on its territory.

The president’s remarks come after the US general said that Russia has deployed more spies in Mexico than in any other state, according to El País.

According to the general, in the Central American country would be “the largest part” of the GRU (Central Intelligence Department of Russia) in the world.

“These are Russian intelligence officials. And they closely monitor their options for influencing opportunities and access in the US,” the military said, asked about “Russian influence” in the region during a hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee.

However, López Obrador indicated that his government “will not question anything” of what was said by the head of the Northern Command because in his territory there is respect “for the free expression of ideas”, but reiterated that within his administration “there is no information about this”, referring to the spies.

Likewise, he clarified that, although Mexico “does not prevent any foreigner” from carrying out legal activities in the country, it does prevent “those who commit crimes”.

