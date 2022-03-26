Mexico is nobody’s colony, says López Obrador on US accusation of Russian spies in the country

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Mexico is nobody’s colony, says López Obrador on US accusation of Russian spies in the country 5 Views

“We are not a colony of Russia, or China, or the US,” said López Obrador, adding that Mexico is a “free, independent and sovereign” country.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

the extreme security measures to protect Putin

Vladimir Putin lives surrounded by personal security Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil Nothing …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved