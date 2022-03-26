Mystery surrounds situation of Sergei Shoigu, Russian Defense Minister

The mystery about the “disappearance” of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu follows. As reported by the foreign press, the holder of the Russian portfolio has not been seen since mid-March, when he was present in a teleconference in which he participated alongside President Vladimir Putin.

Sources heard by Russian, Ukrainian and US media even considered the possibility that Shoigu was off duty for medical reasons – some portals reported that he had a heart attack.

This version is even supported by recent statements by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, who published the information on social media.

The information would have been confronted with members of the Russian government, who endorsed the hypothesis. “The minister is having a lot to deal with right now, as you can imagine,” a government source told independent Russian portal Agentstvo.

However, the Kremlin, through its spokesman, denied that this was the reason for Shoigu’s disappearance. “A military operation is underway. Certainly, now is not the best time for media appearances. This is understandable”, defended Dmitri Peskov.

Another possibility raised is that the minister was removed from his duties by Putin’s decision, who would have been irritated by the poor performance of the country’s military troops in the first days of the war. The Russians were expected to take control of Ukraine’s main cities, Kharkiv and Kiev, in the early hours.

