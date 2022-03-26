NASA promises exciting Hubble Telescope discovery in coming days

Based on new observations from the Hubble Space Telescope, NASA has promised to reveal next week a discovery that promises to broaden our understanding of the Universe. Not only that, but the novelty will also open up a new area of ​​research for Hubble and other space telescopes, including the new James Webb.

For now, NASA has kept the discovery a mystery, but according to the website spacethe novelty received some adjectives such as “exciting” and “exciting”, in addition to having the potential to be among the record books.

As Hubble has a wide field of study – ranging from exoplanets to galaxies – it is difficult to guess what this discovery would be. Therefore, we will have to wait for the official announcement from NASA until next Wednesday (30).

Hubble: 32 years of history

This March, Hubble’s Advanced Research Camera (ACS) completed 20 years in operation, since it was installed on the space telescope by astronauts on the space shuttle Columbia in 2002.

With this instrument, Hubble was able to produce more than 125,000 photos, including the deepest images of the Universe we have so far, showing what it looked like about 435 million years after the Big Bang and revealing the first objects formed in the Cosmos.

On April 24, Hubble will celebrate its 32nd anniversary in space, consolidating itself as one of the most well-known and successful instruments in the history of modern astronomy. Despite the space telescope being about 13 years without a maintenance team, and having faced a series of defects in recent years, NASA still expects to make new discoveries with Hubble until at least June 30, 2026.