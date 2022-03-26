New app can reduce tuberculosis treatment abandonment rate – 03/25/2022

About 11% of Brazilians diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2019 abandoned treatment for the disease, according to an estimate by the Ministry of Health – a rate considered high compared to the 5% abandonment of treatment estimated by the WHO. A cell phone application, created to monitor and assist in adherence to treatment for the disease, can help reduce this rate. The tool, developed by researchers from Ufes (Federal University of Espírito Santo), USP (University of São Paulo) and IFTM (Federal Institute of the Triângulo Mineiro), is described in an article published on Friday (25) in the Journal of the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine.

The application is the first in a series of technologies developed by the research team of epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, from Ufes, to facilitate the administration and supervision of the use of the drug for tuberculosis. With it, health teams can monitor drug administration and adverse events related to latent tuberculosis, which is the asymptomatic phase of the disease. The patient can also communicate, via the app, with the health unit without leaving home. The expectation is that the tool can be made available in the SUS (Unified Health System) and help to reduce the rates of abandonment of the treatment of the disease.

It is estimated that a quarter of the world’s population is asymptomatic for tuberculosis. The non-contagious form of the disease can progress to the active form from changes in the immune system, which raises concern for health entities. In Brazil, 67 thousand new cases of the disease were reported in 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Health, a total of 31 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The treatment, provided by the SUS, lasts between 6 and 9 months and significantly reduces the risk of developing the active form of the disease, responsible for the death of almost 1.4 million people worldwide in 2019.

Monitoring via the app also has the potential to facilitate access to healthcare. “There are benefits such as reduced travel costs and the possibility of being able to monitor many more people, because if a community health worker goes to someone’s house to monitor the treatment, it takes a lot of time to go to several places. Monitoring through the app, we can see the person taking the medication and carry out this supervision in a virtual way”, explains the epidemiologist.

The content of the application follows the Manual of Recommendations for the Control of Tuberculosis in Brazil and the Protocol for Surveillance of Latent Infection by Mycobacterium tuberculosis in Brazil, documents from the Ministry of Health, improved from the evaluation of patients and nursing and health professionals. medicine. The next steps of the study will evaluate the use of the application in practice, through the follow-up of 184 patients, from the beginning to the end of the treatment of the disease.