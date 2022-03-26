New WhatsApp feature to react with emojis arrives on Android

The new feature that allows reactions to messages on WhatsApp finally arrived for the beta version of Android, on the 21st. The focus of the update was the languages ​​of the application, but what caught the most attention was the fact that, as is already possible in Messenger and Instagram, the reactions are already available to some users.

This feature has been made available to some testers in android beta versiona 2.22.8.3and began to be released gradually, and so far the available reactions are: Like, Love, “Chorir”, Shocked, Sad with Tears and Thank you.

Few users have already had access to the update

So far, only a minority of testers have received access to the update, and it is estimated that it will still take a few weeks for the new feature to be available for use in the stable version of the app.

Last month, WABetaInfo shared details about the reactions feature. At the time, the novelty was still in the development phase and it was not possible to have any idea about how it would actually work.

And last week, there was a reaction notification management option in the desktop version of the app, which allows the user to turn off notifications, as a “do not disturb” feature.

O WhatsApp is currently the most used instant messaging service in the worldwith Telegram as the main competitor.

Some users have long complained about the lack of some features in WhatsApp that already existed in other apps, but the fact is that these features are emerging at a slower rate compared to the features of neighboring apps.

It is not yet known when the novelty will reach all users, but what is known is that it is being long awaited.