Nintendo bans posting images from a 1996 Super Mario guide

The Japanese company threatened the person responsible for publicizing the product that was discontinued more than two decades ago with a lawsuit.

Known for taking a very aggressive stance against anyone who uses their intellectual property without permission, the Nintendo this week banned the publication of a Super Mario 64 guide published in 1996. Only available in Japan at launch, the Super Mario 64 Complete Clear Guide had been made public a few days ago in the Internet Archive.

This attracted the attention of the Japanese company’s lawyers, who issued a note demanding that the content be taken down — and the denial could result in a lawsuit. One of the guide’s differentiators was the fact that, instead of simply instructing players on what to do, he accompanied dioramas that served as three-dimensional maps of the game’s scenarios.

Released in 1996 in Japan, the book has never been reprinted or officially made available in the West. Thus, the only way to legally obtain it was to pay much more than the original amount on sites like eBay, which did not pass any part of the profits on to Nintendo. Availability of the guide on the Internet Archive was freeand there was no commercial transaction involved in accessing it.

Person responsible for the upload says he is disappointed

Responsible for disseminating the Super Mario 64 guide files, The Comfort Food Video Games profile told Kotaku that he is disappointed with the Japanese company’s decision. “Frankly, I’d love to dispute the legitimacy of the lawsuit and see how Nintendo of America would have anything to do with a licensed 1995 Nintendo of Japan Gem Books guide, but I really can’t fight Nintendo’s legal team.” he explained.



Comfort Food Video Games claims to believe that the availability of Super Mario 64 Complete Clear Guide on the internet benefits the Japanese company and helps preserve its history. “I really think it helps Nintendo by only hurting the people who sell this guide for hundreds of dollars. All I wanted was to share my love for this amazing guide and, on a larger scale, my love for the company”.

The person responsible for the profile also states that It’s frustrating to try to preserve part of the history of games while big companies make this a difficult process.l, while they do little in that sense. In addition to having the habit of processing sites that host game ROMs, Nintendo also has a history of taking legal action against anyone using its trademarks. — including a kart company that offered costumes for characters from the Mario series.

