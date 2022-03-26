Number of tuberculosis cases in Passos is above what the WHO recommends – Gerais

In 2022, Passos already has 21 registered cases of tuberculosis (photo: Ronald W. Smithwick)

World Tuberculosis Day was celebrated yesterday (24/3) and the National Week for Mobilization and Fight against the disease began. Passos, in the southwest of Minas Gerais, does not have much to celebrate and the numbers are worrying. According to the Technical Reference Epidemiological Surveillance of Passos, the WHO (World Health Organization) recommends 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Passos, with an estimated population (2017) of 115 thousand people, has twice that number. From January to today (25/03), there are 21 registered cases.

In 2020, the municipality recorded 36 cases of the disease, with an average of three cases per month. Last year, there were 33 occurrences, with an average of 2.75 per month, and, in 2022, there are already 21 cases of tuberculosis in less than three months. The Municipal Tuberculosis and Leprosy Program was inaugurated in 2021 to fight the two infectious diseases. “We have a proposal to reduce the number of tuberculosis cases and all efforts are in this direction”, said Georgia Celly Cortes dos Santos Machado, from the Technical Reference Epidemiological Surveillance of Passos.

Members of the agency who participated in a workshop to combat tuberculosis control in Minas Gerais, in Belo Horizonte, gave a lecture this morning at Centro Pop de Passos, which is the popular service center. Next Tuesday (29/03), the team, doctors and academics will be at Presídio de Passos to give lectures to raise awareness and provide care to inmates.

The program in Passos has an infectious disease doctor available to care for patients with drug reaction, lack of adequate adherence to medication, guidance and prevention in the 24 PSF’s (Family Health Programs). The secondary function is to provide monitoring, attention and guidance to health teams. Other than that, the team monitors nursing homes, hostel and prison.

“We are going to work with the social service with training and capacity building with the Social Council of Passos so that we can reach more professionals”, said Georgia.