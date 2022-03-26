OAS passes resolution on Ukraine, Kiev calls for Russia’s suspension

The Organization of American States (OAS) adopted this Friday (25) a resolution on Ukraine that calls for an end to “acts that may constitute war crimes”, but the Ukrainian ambassador in Washington asked that the entity take a step towards further and suspend Russia as a permanent observer.

Of the 34 active members of the OAS, 28 voted in favor, none against and five abstained: Brazil, Bolivia, El Salvador, Honduras and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The resolution on the Ukraine crisis “demands respect for human rights and the immediate cessation of acts that could constitute war crimes”. It also urges Russia “to immediately withdraw all its military forces and equipment and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy”.

The text classifies the deterioration of the humanitarian situation as “deeply worrying and totally unacceptable”.

The OAS, of which Ukraine and Russia are permanent observers, urges “all parties to strictly respect” international humanitarian law and to protect the civilian population.

The countries agree to “review, as necessary, the fulfillment of the Russian Federation’s commitments to the OAS as a permanent observer”.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, thanked the OAS several times for the resolution, but asked that the entity consider “withdrawing Russia’s permanent observer status”, because it is “unacceptable that someone who does not respect the principles of sovereignty and integrity territorial and thinks that it is okay to kill children and innocent people on the territory of another state to be able to sit at the table with people who respect them”.

“It is not just our country that is under attack, but the very foundation of the world, the rule-based order, security and architecture and international law,” the ambassador said, comparing it to 1939 “when Hitler’s country attacked innocent independent European countries”.

The representative of Russia’s permanent observation mission, Alexander Kim, “categorically rejected the provocative and unfounded allegations” and said it seemed inappropriate for the OAS to “consider issues that are not relevant” to the region.