Occupancy of ICUs for covid-19 is below 60% across the country

For the first time since July 2020, the occupancy of intensive care beds (ICUs) for covid-19 was below 60% in all federative units of the country, released today (25) in the Covid-19 Observatory Bulletin, of the Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz). The data refer only to the Unified Health System (SUS) in the period from March 6 to 19, and the researchers consider that the scenario is one of optimism.

Despite this data, the bulletin calls for attention to health surveillance actions and preventive care to be maintained. “We consider it prudent to maintain the use of masks for certain closed environments, with large concentrations of people (such as collective transport) or open spaces where there are agglomerations”, recommends Fiocruz.

The researchers reinforce that vaccination made it possible to reduce serious and fatal cases of covid-19 in Brazil and in the world, and call for reinforcement at both ends of the age pyramid. While seniors should receive the booster doses available for their age, those responsible for children should take them to complete the two-dose regimen.

Stability

The bulletin informs that the downward trend in the incidence and mortality indicators of covid-19 has slowed down, which may indicate a period in which the transmission of the disease will remain stable, at rates still considered high.

In the analyzed weeks, averages of 42 thousand cases and 570 deaths were registered daily, with drops of 32% and 35% in relation to the previous fortnight. Fiocruz considers that, in the week of March 6th to 12th, there was a small increase in the number of cases, which may have resulted from the parties and trips during the carnival period, the flexibilization of the use of masks and the holding of mass events that have taken place in some cities. The following week, these values ​​fell again.