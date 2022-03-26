Once docile, pit bull fiercely attacks owner inside elevator; see the video

A 25-year-old girl was brutally attacked by her pet pit bull inside an elevator and narrowly missed her upper limbs.

The case took place in Colombia, but the images from the security cameras ended up going viral around the world, shocking internet users.

Through the recording it is possible to see the girl bending down to tie her shoelaces and, seconds later, being attacked by the dog with great violence.

The images show that she manages to enter the elevator with great difficulty while resisting the attack and, with great insistence, presses the buttons to go down the floors.

The dog’s incessant aggression is clear in the recording, despite the girl remaining quiet and bloodied on the floor.

According to the portal La Opinión, the person in charge of the pitbull managed to survive, but had to undergo some surgeries to repair the damage caused to her arms.

The website also reported that some acquaintances of the young woman mentioned about the dog having lived with her for four years, displaying an extremely docile behavior.

However, she always carried out the walks with the animal using a muzzle. At this particular moment, she let him free and ended up suffering the incident.

See the video