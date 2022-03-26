PlayStation 5 (PS5) is available for purchase on Amazon; see prices | Which one to buy?

It is worth remembering that units usually sell out quickly. Therefore, consumers who want to purchase the Xbox Series X rival should make the purchase as soon as possible.
PS5 is available on Amazon in two versions: for R$4,499 for the Blu-Ray edition and R$3,999 for the digital version — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo
The fifth generation of PlayStation arrived in Brazil in November 2020 to succeed the PS4. The PS5 arrived in two variants: the Blu-Ray model runs games on physical media and movies for R$4,499, while the Digital Edition version (digital edition, in Portuguese) has no disc slots and is known for its cost-effectiveness. It has a suggested price of R$ 3,999.
The video game has had inventory issues since it was announced. The high demand for the device caused the console to be sold for R$ 10 thousand in Brazil. In addition, the PS4 would be discontinued in 2022, but the Japanese giant should continue to produce the fourth generation to compensate for the low supply of the PS5, according to Bloomberg.
PS5 was sold for R$10,000 in Brazil — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo
PS5 buyers will be able to enjoy new features such as the PlayStation VR2, virtual reality glasses revealed at CES 2022. The new crop of the accessory will bring 4K HDR resolution and eye tracking. However, there is no estimated date of arrival in Brazil.
In addition, Sony also announced skins to change the look of the PS5. The faceplates arrived in five colors: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, Midnight Black and Red Cosmic. The products can be purchased in the United States for the suggested price of US$ 55 (about R$ 285 at today’s price).
