PlayStation: Sony may reveal its ‘Game Pass’ next week [RUMOR]

The project Spartacusthe competitor to Xbox Game Pass from PlayStation, has been gaining rumors since the end of last year. The purpose of the subscription service would be to unite PlayStation Plus and PS Now, bringing several successful titles and in addition to also offering members the possibility to play classic PS1, PS2 and PSP games.

And today (25), according to the Bloomberg website, Sony can officially reveal the subscription service starting next week!

Bloomberg is reporting that Sony will reveal its new Spartacus subscription service next week. “Sony’s new service will combine two of its current offerings, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus” Story only on terminal atm pic.twitter.com/eHl3gitYT1 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 25, 2022

The service will have several types of subscriptions, and the most expensive will give players the possibility to test ‘extended’ demos and also stream the games over the internet. However, a big difference Xbox subscription, PlayStation games will not arrive at launch on Spartacus.

It is worth remembering that it is still a rumor and nothing has been officially declared by Sony, however, the information came from the Jason Schreierinsider who has settled several rumors before.

So, what do you guys think of the Spartacus subscription service? Will it be able to compete with Xbox Game Pass? Tell us in the comments section!