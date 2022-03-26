Pouso Alegre registers a large increase in cases of hand-mouth-foot disease in children

Photo: Marco Charneski/Tribuna do Paraná

Pouso Alegre has registered a large number of cases of hand-mouth-foot disease in children in recent days. According to doctors, the disease is caused by a virus and is extremely contagious. Other cases of the disease are already being recorded around Brazil in recent weeks.

The Health Department of Pouso Alegre, Silvia Regina, confirmed to the Happy landing•net that there are many cases, but he did not specify the number. Several parents have already confirmed cases in the city and are passing on information through online groups of parents and schools.

A father whose son was diagnosed with the disease spoke to the Happy landing•net: “My friends’ children are also all at home with the same problem. When I went to the pharmacy to get the medicine for my son, it was full of parents buying the same medicine. The pediatrician told me that there is an outbreak, that he has seen more than 200 children with this case”reported.

The sudden increase in cases of the disease does not only happen in Pouso Alegre. In the last few weeks, several cities such as Brotas (SP) and Campo Alto (MG), had daycare centers and schools closed for disinfection. Information about outbreaks of the disease has increased since the end of last year with the end of isolation.

Hand-Mouth-Foot Disease Causes Body Injuries | Photo: Cuiabá City Hall

According to experts, the disease mainly affects children up to 5 years old. It is common to reach adults in a milder way. Contamination occurs through saliva and feces and is transmitted even before the child has symptoms.

The main symptoms are fever, sore throat and refusal to eat. Eruptions on the hands, feet, mouths and oral mucosa characterize the disease. Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea may occur. The child diagnosed with the disease must stay at home for a period determined by the doctor.

Specialists reinforce the importance of keeping the child hydrated with liquids and softer foods. It is recommended to continue breastfeeding for children during this period.

According to doctors, most cases are mild and symptoms should subside within 7 to 10 days. Doctors still warn that the disease can be transmitted through faeces even after healing for up to 4 weeks. After 3 to 8 weeks, it is common for children to have peeling skin as well as falling nails.

According to experts, a vaccine for the disease does not yet exist. The medical recommendation is to reinforce hygiene after diaper changes and encourage the habit of washing hands in older children. Doctors advise avoiding physical contact and taking care to clean objects and environments in the house to avoid transmission.