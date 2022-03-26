PS5: Sony’s Spartacus Game Pass May Be Announced Next Week | PlayStation

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) subscription game service, codenamed Spartacus, could be announced next week, according to Bloomberg news network. According to anonymous sources heard by journalists Jason Schreier and Takashi Mochizuki, the service similar to Xbox Game Pass would arrive with a kind of junction between the current PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) and the streaming service PlayStation Now, which is not available in Brazil. . It is rumored that the launch would take place between March and May 2022.
🎮 PS4 and PS5 can win Xbox Game Pass-like service, rumor points out
Playstation 5 (PS5) and PS4 may have a rival subscription service to Xbox Game Pass announced next week — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo
The new Spartacus subscription service will reportedly be offered to players in different packages. One similar to the current PS Plus, another with access to a collection of recent games, and a third tier with extended demos, classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games, plus game streaming like Xbox Cloud Gaming.
A major difference of the service compared to Xbox Game Pass is that it would not include game releases. That way, long-awaited games like God of War: Ragnarok would probably not be available on subscription. For now, Sony has not yet confirmed the information.
Releases, such as God of War Ragnarok, may be out of service for PS4 and PS5 — Photo: Disclosure / Sony
Sony’s new service would be a response to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. The competitor offers more than 100 games for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S through a monthly subscription starting at R$29.99. The service currently has 25 million subscribers and one of its main advantages is receiving releases at no extra cost, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.
Current PS Plus is a service that allows online multiplayer on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) games, as well as offering free monthly games that can be redeemed for your account and played on consoles while the subscription is active. PlayStation Now is a game streaming service with some older PlayStation 4 (PS4) games, as well as classics from PlayStation 3 (PS3) and PlayStation 2 (PS2). As PS Now is not available in Brazil, there is doubt as to whether Spartacus’ streaming capabilities would be available in the country.
with information from Bloomberg