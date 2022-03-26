Putin says the West wants to ‘cancel’ Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech today that the West is trying to “cancel” the country – a term used on the internet for a boycott of famous or anonymous people for behavior deemed inappropriate. He cited “discrimination” against Russian culture in Western countries and compared it to the Nazis’ burning of books in Germany and Austria in the 1930s.

“They are trying to cancel our country, I’m talking about the progressive discrimination of everything that has to do with Russia,” he declared.

Putin also quoted the writer of the Harry Potter saga, JK. Rowling, as proof that the West “likes to cancel people”. “She was ‘cancelled’ just because she didn’t meet the demands of gender rights,” she said.

Rowling is accused of transphobia by a series of controversial posts on social media. She also wrote a detective book in which a cisgender man dresses up as a woman to trick them. Shortly after the synopsis was released, the hashtag #RIPJKRowling (“rest in peace, JK Rowling) was one of the most talked about on Twitter.

Putin also claimed that the West’s “cancellation” of Russian culture includes the works of great composers such as Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Dmitry Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninov.

Russia has suffered several sanctions from Western countries since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, which completed 30 days today. Among them is a ban on gas and oil imports, as well as restrictions on billionaire businessmen who support Putin’s government.

The offensive in Ukraine also generated a wave of global solidarity, in addition to the sanctions decreed by governments. Major sports federations and cultural centers of reference have eliminated athletes and artists from Russia from their programs: in Paris, Russian conductor Valery Gergiev and the Bolshoi orchestra were excluded from the program; in London, conductor Pavel Sorokin was also left out of the Royal Opera House.

In addition, Brazilian dancer David Motta Soaes and Italian Jacopo Tissi, both from the Bolshoi, resigned.

JK Rowling responds

The author responded to Putin’s statement on social media, saying it would be better if criticisms about “cancel culture” weren’t made by people who are murdering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who arrest and poison their critics, in reference to Alexei. navalny.

A Putin opponent, Navalny was sentenced this week to nine years in prison for fraud and contempt, in a process that has lasted nearly two years. In August 2020, he was seriously injured in Siberia, the victim of poisoning with a neurotoxic agent. The attack would have been ordered by the Russian president himself, he said.

The Kremlin denies it, but Russian authorities have never investigated the alleged assassination attempt.

*Çom Reuters and AFP