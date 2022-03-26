Putin says war is a success, will continue offensive and minimizes G20

A day after receiving severe criticism from international bodies and the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed willingness to continue the war in Ukraine. Even economically isolated, the Kremlin chief played down the West’s influence on Russian society.

This Friday (25/3), in an official statement, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that it plans “two options” for the military onslaught in Donbass, a pro-Russia separatist region.

“The army does not rule out the possibility of attacking blocked Ukrainian cities,” the ministry explains. The information was released by the Russian news agency Interfax.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is the current president of Russia. In power for 20 years, since the resignation of Boris Yeltsin, Putin is known for supporting dictators and declaring fierce opposition to the United States.Sergei Guneyev /Getty Images ***photo-Putin-president-of-russia-1.jpg Belonging to a family of blue-collar workers, Vladimir grew up on the Russian outskirts of St Petersburg and dreamed of becoming a spy.Mikhail Svetlov /Getty Images ***photo-Putin-president-of-russia-1.jpg He studied law and then joined the Russian secret service, the KGB, in 1975.Alexei Nikolsky /Getty Images ***photo-Putin-president-of-russia-1.jpg Later, he began political life as deputy mayor of St. Petersburg. In 1999, he became prime minister, and the following year, after the resignation of then-president Boris Yeltsin, he was elected president of Russia.Carl Court/Getty Images ***photo-Putin-president-of-russia-1.jpg Shortly after assuming the presidency, he successfully led Russian troops to attack Chechnya during the 2nd Chechnya War, which made him grow in popularity.Sergei Karpukhin /Getty Images ***photo-Putin-president-of-russia-1.jpg In 2004, Putin was re-elected and then signed the Kyoto Protocol, a document that made him responsible for reducing greenhouse gases released by Russia.Alexei Nikolsky v. ***photo-Putin-president-of-russia-1.jpg Following the Russian Constitution, which prevented him from serving more than two consecutive terms, the ex-KGB supported his prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev, in the elections that would succeed him. Mikhail Klimentyev /Getty Images ***photo-Putin-president-of-russia-1.jpg In 2012, however, he was elected again for a new six-year term, despite strong opposition. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images ***photo-Putin-president-of-russia-1.jpg Russian leader Vladimir Putin says he will not back down and challenges the international communityAlexei Nikolsky /Getty Images ***photo-Putin-president-of-russia-1.jpg The following year, he supported the war that took place in Syria and sent soldiers to help the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images ***photo-Putin-president-of-russia-1.jpg Despite all the global disapproval of acts of war, Putin managed to be elected in 2018 for another six years, with a significant advantage over his opponents.Mikhail Svetlov /Getty Images ***photo-Putin-president-of-russia-1.jpg Due to the law he sanctioned in 2021, Putin will be able to run in the next two elections and, if elected, stay in power until 2036.Mikhail Svetlov /Getty Images ***photo-Putin-president-of-russia-1.jpg Recently, after demanding that the West guarantee that Ukraine, which borders Russian territory, would not join NATO, it reformed the enmity between the countries.Vyacheslav Prokofyev /Getty Images ***photo-Putin-president-of-russia-1.jpg The conflict, which sparked worldwide alert, gained new chapters after Putin ordered, on February 25, 2022, that troops invade Ukraine using military weapons. Anadolu Agency /Getty Images ***photo-Putin-president-of-russia-1.jpg Despite warnings of sanctions from other nations, the Russian president went ahead with the attempt and started the war.picture alliance /Getty Images 0

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that the main objectives of the “first phase of the special operation” in Ukraine have been completed.

Earlier, Putin accused the West of trying to “cancel” Russian culture. “They’re trying to cancel out a whole thousand-year-old culture, our people,” he complained.

The Russian president said there is “progressive discrimination against Russia” by minimizing the effect of economic sanctions and a possible exclusion from the G20.

Poland has suggested that Russia be excluded from the G20, the group that brings together the world’s 19 largest economies and the European Union. The measure was supported by the United States.

Biden in Poland

US President Joe Biden gave a thoughtful speech to US soldiers who are part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). In Poland, the White House chief defended democracy and condemned what he called the “massacre” in Ukraine.

This Friday (25/3), Biden said that the world is experiencing a struggle between democracy and autocracy. “Autocrats don’t want consensus,” he declared.

The American leader pondered that 10 years from now “we will be different” and that we must make a choice. “Will democracies prevail or will autocracies prevail?” he stressed.

Biden harshly criticized the conflict in Eastern Europe and reaffirmed the need for “freedom”. “It’s a dangerous time there are people suffering in Ukraine,” she concluded.

The president showed optimism in resolving the conflict. “We live in a turning point”, he summarized.

The visit to Poland comes after the American’s participation in the emergency NATO meeting this Thursday (24/3) – exactly one month after the start of the Russian invasion. Biden is in Rzeszow, a city on the border with Ukraine.