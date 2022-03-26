Rescue workers find second black box from plane that crashed in China – News

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Rescue workers find second black box from plane that crashed in China – News 7 Views

Rescue teams found the second black box of the China Eastern plane that crashed in the south of the country on Monday (21) with 132 people on board, according to state media on Friday (25).

The black box found today, which records technical information such as route, speed, altitude and the status of the engine before the crash, may shed light on the reasons why the plane, a Boeing 737-800 that was flying between the cities of Kunming (southwest) and Guangzhou (southeast), fell in the Guangxi region on Monday, with no survivors found so far.


Last Wednesday (23), the black box that records voices was located in the cabin of the aircraft, which was sent to Beijing to be inspected by specialists.


About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

What is known about North Korea’s ‘monster missile’ | World

North Korea continues to improve its military technology, despite international pressures and sanctions that have …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved