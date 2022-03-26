Rescue workers find second black box from plane that crashed in China – News

Rescue teams found the second black box of the China Eastern plane that crashed in the south of the country on Monday (21) with 132 people on board, according to state media on Friday (25).

The black box found today, which records technical information such as route, speed, altitude and the status of the engine before the crash, may shed light on the reasons why the plane, a Boeing 737-800 that was flying between the cities of Kunming (southwest) and Guangzhou (southeast), fell in the Guangxi region on Monday, with no survivors found so far.





Last Wednesday (23), the black box that records voices was located in the cabin of the aircraft, which was sent to Beijing to be inspected by specialists.



