Rockstar announces GTA+, an affiliate program

Rockstar has just announced a GTA Online affiliate program, this one called GTA+. Service members will receive monthly GTA$500,000 to their Maze Bank account and a host of perks such as discounts and RP bonuses. The resource will cost BRL 31.90 per month on the PS Store, from the day March 29th.

Anyone who joins GTA+ will be able to redeem properties across Los Santos, thus granting access to past updates to GTA V’s standalone mode. Subscription will only be available to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

The main benefits for affiliates in GTA Online from March 29 to April 27 are as follows:

GTA$ 500 thousand monthly;

A Prince Deveste Eight customized by Hao’s Special Works;

Free access to the Tuning Workshop in La Mesa (those who already have a workshop can change the location to La Mesa at no additional cost);

GTA+ members are also affiliated with the LS Car Event and receive a GTA$50K cashback during the period of this event;

3x GTA$ and RP in HSW Series Races and a 2x multiplier on LS Cars Event Reputation in Street Race Series;

The other advantages for GTA+ subscribers can be accessed on the official Rockstar website.

PS Plus GTA Online GTA$ not appearing on PS5, fans report

Many players revealed that they missed an important feature when migrating from PS4 to PS5 in GTA Online. PS Plus subscribers, who redeemed monthly GTA$ bonuses on the service, said the money didn’t show up in Maze Bank. Understand!