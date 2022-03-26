Russia accuses Biden’s son of funding biological labs







Hunter Biden was accused by Russians of funding laboratories in Ukraine Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

Russia has accused Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, of sponsoring laboratories for the development of biological weapons in Ukraine. The American has already been included in a list of international sanctions announced by Moscow.

“Of course, we will ask for explanations about this possible involvement and not just us. China has already asked for clarification,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during his daily press briefing on Friday.

The first formal accusation was made hours earlier by Lieutenant General Igor Kirilov, who was holding a press conference on behalf of the Russian Defense Ministry.

“We are struck by the involvement of structures close to the current leadership of the United States, in particular, the Rosemont Seneca investment fund, directed by Hunter Biden”, accused the Russian.

The US has not yet formally commented on this speech, but Washington has said that these Russian accusations are a way for the country to show “what it is planning” for the war in Ukraine.

According to the Americans, just look at the Russian accusations to know what the next steps of the war will be. Furthermore, they say that the Kremlin can carry out such an action under a false flag. The government still dismisses the information that it sponsors laboratories of the type in Ukraine and says that the accusations are part of the “disinformation campaign” carried out by Moscow. .