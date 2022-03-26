Russia says objectives of 1st phase of war achieved and will focus on ‘liberation’ of Donbass

The Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Sergei Rudskoy, said this Friday 25 that “the main objectives of the first phase of the operation [na Ucrânia] have been achieved” and that “the combat capability of the Ukrainian forces has been significantly reduced”.

With this, the Russian government claims, the army will focus on the “liberation” of the mostly Russian-speaking Donbass region of eastern Ukraine. In this area are the breakaway territories of Lugansk and Donetsk, recognized as independent by Moscow.

Meanwhile, the agency AFP says there are reports that Russian troops were forced to retreat to regions around Kiev and faced a counter-offensive in Kherson, the only major city they have been able to take since the start of the war on 24 February.

“The Ukrainians are trying to take over Kherson,” a senior US Department of Defense official told the agency. “We can’t say who is in control of Kherson, but it’s not as heavily under Russian control as it used to be.”

On Friday, the Ukrainian air force command in Vinnitsa (center) was hit by a salvo of cruise missiles, which caused “significant damage”, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In Kharkov (east), the mayor denounced “indiscriminate” bombings that would have left at least four dead.

Vladimir Putin’s army acknowledged this morning that 1,351 of its soldiers had died and 3,825 were wounded since the start of the military offensive.

