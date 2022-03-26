Russian bombing of Mariupol theater leaves around 300 dead, Ukrainian body says

The attack by Russian forces against a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, which took place on the 16th, left about 300 dead, according to the city’s City Council, in a message released this Friday (25) on Telegram.

“There are reports from eyewitnesses that around 300 people died at the Drama Theater in Mariupol as a result of Russian bombing,” it announced.





“We wanted to believe, until the end, that everyone managed to save themselves. But the words of those inside the building at the time of the terrorist attack say the opposite”, completes the message.

About 130 people were rescued alive from the air-raid shelter built under the port city’s theater, according to the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner, Liudmyla Denisova, reported last week.

According to Ukrainian authorities, there were between 1,000 and 2,000 people in the shelter of the cultural facility, but it was not possible to determine how many were there at the time of the bombing.





Russian troops control part of Mariupol, which has been devastated by the fighting and where around 100,000 inhabitants are still besieged, without water, electricity and basic items such as food or medicine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has blamed the destruction of the theater on Ukrainian far-right Azov battalion, which it accused of having blown up the theater as a provocation. The Kremlin, in turn, justified the bombing by the alleged presence of fighters there.



