Russian commander is killed by his own soldiers after losses in Ukraine, says media (video)

Russian Colonel Yuri Medvedev of the 37th Motorized Rifle Brigade was deliberately run over by a soldier driving a tank, says the British newspaper Daily Mail edit

support the 247

ICL

247 – The commander of a Russian motorized brigade was killed by his own soldiers due to the serious losses suffered by the unit during the fighting in Ukraine, says the British newspaper Daily Mail. According to the newspaper, Russian Colonel Yuri Medvedev, of the 37th Motorized Rifle Brigade, was deliberately run over by a soldier who was driving a tank.

“The brigade commander was killed by his own troops, we believe, as a consequence of the scale of losses suffered by his brigade,” an official said, according to the news outlet.

The confirmation came after the release of footage taken by pro-Russian Chechen fighters that allegedly showed Medvedev being placed on a stretcher after sustaining serious leg injuries. On Friday, Ukrainian defense forces also claimed to have killed a lieutenant general who commanded Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Also on Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said 1,351 soldiers had died fighting in Ukraine since the start of what Moscow calls a “special operation” and that another 3,825 had been wounded. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), however, estimates that Russian casualties were much higher, ranging from 7,000 to 15,000 soldiers killed in the fighting against Ukrainian troops.

See the video:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING