Russians take city from Chernobyl plant workers | Ukraine and Russia

Russian forces have taken control of the city of Slavutych, Ukraine, where employees working on plants at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant live.

The information was released this Saturday (26) by the governor of the Kiev region.

In a text published on a social network, Governor Oleksandr Pavlyuk did not describe how the city was taken, but said that there was a protest in favor of Ukraine. The Russians responded by firing shots into the air to disperse people who were demonstrating in central Slavutych.

The Russians have not yet commented on the taking of the city. They had already taken over the region where the ghost town of Pripyat and the Chernobyl power plant are located.

What is Chernobyl and why is the city important

Slavutych is located right next to the exclusion zone around Chernobyl.

In 1986, the worst nuclear disaster happened at this former power plant. Although the place does not work as a power generator, maintenance is needed there. Even after the invasion of Russian forces there are workers in Chernobyl.

The site became a hotspot in the war, said Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych.

By Friday, Ukraine had already had that Russian soldiers were close to the city. Before the invasion, about 25,000 people lived there.

The City Council urged residents to try to remain calm.