Signs That You’re Eating Too Much Sugar And You Don’t Realize It

Sugar is a type of carbohydrate that we need to promote energy on a daily basis, but its consumption must be controlled, as excess can cause coronary heart disease, neurological problems, chronic kidney disease, metabolic syndrome, learning problems, type II diabetes, in addition to being associated with fatty and non-alcoholic liver disease.

Therefore, although it is a fuel for the body to move around, sugar can also be a blocking agent and cause of various problems. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted that sugar consumption among Brazilians exceeds 50% of what should be consumed on a daily basis. And the recommended thing is to consume only 50 grams or a maximum of 10% of calories from all foods daily.

Consequences of excessive consumption of sugar

The sugar consumed is transformed into glucose in the blood and is a metabolic marker, totally related to eating habits and lifestyle.

When the glucose level is high, it means that the person has hyperglycemia, which when persistent, can cause serious problems:

  • Blindness
  • heart attack and stroke
  • Amputation of limbs, foot for example
  • sexual impotence
  • Renal insufficiency
  • Neuropathy

It is important to highlight that the person diagnosed with diabetes needs to change their eating habits and control sugar consumption throughout their lives to avoid major disorders resulting from the disease.

Signs that you are eating too much sugar

If you are consuming a lot of sugar in your diet, pay attention, as sometimes the body reflects signals such as:

  • excessive fatigue
  • Weight gain and obesity
  • changes in mood
  • acneic skin
  • Compulsion and craving for more sugar
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • immunity problems
  • High pressure

How to consume less sugar and avoid health damage?

To stay away from the risk of developing diseases, it is best to eat less sugary foods. So don’t use sugar in coffee and juices; read food labels and choose foods that contain less sugar in their composition; do not consume soft drinks and industrialized juices; eat real food, made from natural foods; and include more fruits and vegetables in the diet.

