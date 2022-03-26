Spain suspends extradition of ex-Venezuelan soldier Hugo Carvajal – News

The National Audience of Spain suspended, this Friday (25), the extradition of former Venezuelan general Hugo Armando Carvajal, known as “Pollo”. [frango em espanhol]. He is wanted in the United States on suspicion of participating in a drug trafficking ring. The former soldier denies the crimes.

The Spanish court’s decision responds to an appeal proposed by the European Court of Human Rights, based in France, which pointed to the risk of Carvajal being sentenced in the US to life imprisonment. In this way, Carvajal will remain imprisoned in Estremera, the Madrid prison.

Hugo Carvajal was, for years, the right-hand man and trusted man of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez. The relationship with Nicolás Maduro, however, collapsed. On the opposite side politically, the former soldier started to support Juan Guaidó, who proclaimed himself president of the country in 2019.

In a letter sent to Record TV in December 2021, Carvajal explained that he received help from the government of Spain to reach Madrid, in an escape from Venezuela, where he claimed to be at risk of dying. Carvajal said he went to Trinidad and Tobago by boat and from there he flew to the Spanish capital.





Upon arriving at Madrid airport, he claimed to have been greeted by members of the Spanish government. Carvajal had agreed to denounce funding that, according to him, Venezuela made illegally, in the early 2000s, to leftist parties around the world, including in Spain.

At the same time, the US government, which was already looking for Carvajal, discovered the address where he was located, in an upscale area of ​​Madrid. And sent the data requesting help to the local government. After that, Carvajal was arrested inside his apartment. Police officers who participated in the arrest said he did not react.

Since the arrest, which took place in September 2021, a legal battle has taken place at the National Hearing. Carvajal came, at least three times, close to being extradited to the US.

As a strategy to try to get rid of extradition, Carvajal denounced to the National Audience the illegal financing scheme in Venezuela for left-wing parties. After his denouncement, representatives from Argentina, Peru, Italy, among other countries, sent a delegation to try to get more details about his denouncements.

Among the accused, Carvajal said that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also received money from Chávez. However, the former Venezuelan soldier did not specify year, amounts and payment dynamics. The National Audience understood, at the end of 2021, that little of what he claimed could be confirmed.