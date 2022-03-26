Spartacus could be revealed next week, says reporter

Sony’s new subscription service, reportedly titled Spartacus, could be unveiled next week. According to Bloomberg, the company’s strategy is to advertise the platform “with a lineup of successful games from the last few years”, combining varied plans and catalogs in a single ecosystem.

The news comes from renowned journalist Jason Schreier, who says he has verified the information through anonymous sources linked to the Japanese company. Spartacus would be a union of PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus, allowing the choice of plans that allow access to classic and modern games, in addition to extended demos and streaming of lives for the most expensive level.

The strategy aims to compete with Xbox Game Pass, which currently offers hundreds of games with high turnover for R$44.99. However, unlike releases on the Microsoft platform, PlayStation-branded titles should not arrive on day one to the new service.

All the above information should be treated as rumors. For now, the most correct thing is to wait for the official announcement from Sony.

What do we know about Spartacus?

Charged by fans since Microsoft’s most recent purchases — Activision Blizzard and Bethesda — Spartacus has been the subject of rumors for months, when a backwards compatibility patent was linked to Mark Cerny, the “father of the PS5”. The technology, with the ability to run old games, generated great expectations and gave strength to the subscription platform.

Since then, insiders have claimed that Sony is close to launching its gaming service, with the proposal to unify PS Plus and PS Now and provide “essential”, “extra” and “premium” plan levels. However, so far, nothing concrete has been officially released.

What do you think of this news? Will we finally get to know the Spartacus project? Leave your answer in the comments.