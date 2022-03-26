Sugar and cholesterol rate at age 35 may be linked to Alzheimer’s in the future

A team of US researchers was investigating conditions that may increase or decrease the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in old age. More than 40 years after the start of the research, the team found that having a high concentration of sugar – which can generate high triglycerides – and low levels of good cholesterol (HDL) in the blood, at age 35, implies a greater risk of developing dementia in the future.

Published in scientific journal Alzheimer’s Association Journal, The study on conditions that increase the chances of Alzheimer’s in old age was led by researchers at the Boston University School of Medicine (Busm), in the United States. “Our findings suggest that careful management of cholesterol and glucose in early adulthood may decrease the risk of AD [doença de Alzheimer]”, say the authors.

Research identifies risk factors for Alzheimer’s, such as altered cholesterol level at age 35 (Image: Reproduction / Pete Linforth / Pixabay)

“While our findings confirm other studies that have linked measured blood cholesterol and glucose levels with future risk of Alzheimer’s disease, we show for the first time that these associations extend much earlier in life than previously thought,” explains Lindsay. A. Farrer, one of the study’s authors and a researcher at Busm, in a statement.

Health status at age 35 could impact the future

In the study, the Busm team of researchers followed nearly 5,000 volunteers between the 1970s and 2010s. “These participants were examined longitudinally every 4 years on average from 1971 to the present, with a total of 10 examinations,” they detail the authors.

“Physical and cognitive examinations, interviews to obtain information about general health and exposures, and collection of blood samples for blood chemistry and molecular analyzes were administered in each cycle of examinations,” they report on the data collection of subjects.

From the samples collected and the exams, the participants were analyzed for the following factors:

What increases the risk of Alzheimer’s?

After the analyses, the scientists concluded that lower than normal HDL may be predictive of Alzheimer’s in people aged 35 to 50, but also in those aged 51 to 60. In parallel, high levels of triglycerides measured in the blood from the age of 35 may point to a higher risk of developing this type of dementia.

“Intervention targeting cholesterol and glucose control from early adulthood onwards can help maximize cognitive health in adulthood,” explains researcher Farrer about the importance of taking care of health throughout life.

Source: Canaltech

