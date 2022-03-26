Switzerland extends sanctions on Russia, but does not ban Russian media – Observer

Switzerland announced, this Friday, the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, with more restrictions on exports and a ban on financing, but distanced itself from the European Union’s decision to ban media linked to the Russian government.

“Even though these channels are tools for Russian propaganda and disinformationwe are convinced that in order to combat inaccurate and harmful statements, it is more effective to put them before the facts than to prohibit them”, the government explained in a statement.

The most important media outlets involved are the Sputnik news agency and the Russia Today (RT) television network.

Earlier this month, the European Union suspended the broadcasting activities of these pro-Kremlin media until “the aggression against Ukraine” ends and “Russia and its associated media stop carrying out disinformation actions”.

The regulatory body for British media revokeda week ago, the license to the RT channel to broadcast in the UK.

On the other hand, the Swiss authorities reported that exports to Russia of goods intended for the energy sector and the provision of associated services were prohibited.

Loans or the granting of other financial means to companies operating in the energy sector and any direct participation in these companies were also prohibited.

On the import side, the Russian steel products will no longer be able to enter Switzerland and sales to that country of luxury goods and components used for maritime navigation are prohibited.