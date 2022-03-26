Symptoms of the new subvariant can be easily confused

The symptoms of the new subvariant Ômicron – called BA.2 – can be confused with seasonal allergies, according to experts. Often, it is possible to differentiate them only from a covid test.

In either case, people may experience sneezing, coughing, or a stuffy nose.

This scenario has been observed mainly in the United States, where the variant is already circulating and there is a high incidence of allergy due to the beginning of spring.

Credit: Nopparit/istock Symptoms caused by the omicron subvariant can be easily confused with allergy

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently shared a chart that explained how to differentiate Covid-19 from seasonal allergies.

The common symptoms of covid-19 are as follows:

fever or chills

Cough

Body pain

Headaches

Tiredness

Loss of taste or smell

Shortness of breathe

Sore throat

sneezing

Itchy or watery eyes

Runny or stuffy nose

Meanwhile, allergy symptoms often include:

Cough

Headaches

Tiredness

Sore throat

sneezing

Itchy or watery eyes

Runny or stuffy nose

Credit: PeopleImages/istockSneezing and coughing are common in people with subvariant BA.2

Greater transmission power

BA.2 has several key mutations, the most important of which occurs in the spike protein, responsible for binding the virus to cells.

These mutations are shared with the original Omicron, but BA.2 also has additional genetic changes not seen in the initial version.

In Denmark, the BA.2 subvariant became dominant replacing the original Ômicron, according to a study. Based on national data, the researchers estimated that this subline is 33% more transmissible than previous variants, but fortunately, it does not appear to cause more severe disease.

The study also showed that the subvariant more easily infected vaccinated and booster-dose individuals than the previous variants.

Despite this, the data to date do not indicate that vaccines would be less effective against symptomatic diseases.