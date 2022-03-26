Teen dies after accident at Orlando amusement park | World

A teenager has died after falling from an attraction at an Orlando amusement park in the United States, local authorities said.

The accident was recorded on Thursday (24), when a 14-year-old boy broke free from his seat on a freefall ride at Icon Park.

The American police opened an investigation and, according to a report by the NBC broadcaster, witnesses say they saw the teenager “slip from his chair” in the fall.

Orlando park toy detail — Photo: Reproduction / NBC

The toy — a 131-meter tower — was banned shortly after the accident and the young man was taken to the hospital still alive, but he did not survive.

The company responsible for making the toy said it is collaborating with investigators and trying to assess what may have happened.

Aerial image of a park in Orlando — Photo: Reproduction/NBC

The attraction remains closed so that investigators can continue with the work. Icon Park did not comment on the accident until the last update of this report.

One of the top vacation destinations in the US, Orlando is located in the US state of Florida and is home to famous parks such as Disney and Universal.

