Half the year is coming and that can only mean one thing, events. In recent weeks we have already learned that ESA is back to betting on a fully digital E3 2022, as a result of the pandemic. But we also learned that other events like Tokyo Game Show 2022 or Gamescom 2022 will be held in physical format. Along with that good news, there are also rumors of a Ubisoft showcase with lots of great games and an Xbox event in the coming months with news on top exclusives and more.

Although, while we wait for these big events to happen, in the last few weeks we have experienced two events mainly related to indie games, such as the [email protected] it’s the Future Games Show 2022. Both events left us big surprises for the subscription service success for those in Redmond. On the one hand, the [email protected] event revealed 12 new games for Xbox Game Pass, but last night, the Future Games Show announced multiple games coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch.

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2022 has left us with an interesting list of indie games coming to the Xbox family of consoles over the next few months, but also some of the announced titles will come to Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass PC from launch.

marauders – Game Preview (PC Game Pass – 2022)

Marauders is a multiplayer tactical first-person shooter set in a science fiction universe. As a space pirate, work alone or in a squad of up to 3 other players to navigate a hostile battlefield, scavenge loot, craft new weapons and equipment, and save what you need to survive.

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Game Pass – 2022)

Dive into the last human stronghold in this open world action RPG adventure. The gate to the afterlife was opened, allowing the Old God’s undead army to escape. Humans are on the brink of extinction; It’s time for the coalition army to take back the world. Take revenge, use gunpowder and magic in the face of humanity’s final siege against the enemy wave. Your battle starts now.

Turbo Golf Racing (Xbox Game Pass)