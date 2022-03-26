The Pope to Our Lady: let this “cruel and senseless war that threatens the world” cease

Francis presided over the penitential celebration in St Peter’s Basilica, at the end of which he recited the prayer for the Consecration of humanity to Our Lady, in particular Russia and Ukraine. The Churches in the world united to the Pope.

Vatican News

Pope Francis presided over the Celebration of Penance with the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, in Saint Peter’s Basilica, on the afternoon of this Friday (25/03), Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord.

The Angel Gabriel takes the floor three times to address the Virgin Mary. “The first time, when he greets her with these words: “Rejoice, O full of grace: the Lord is with you”. The reason for rejoicing, the reason for joy, is revealed in a few words: the Lord is with you”, said the Pope in his homily.

According to Francis, “we often think that Confession consists of going with our heads bowed to meet God. But returning to the Lord is not primarily our work; it is He who comes to visit us, to fill us with his grace, to rejoice with his joy. Confession is giving the Father the joy of getting up again. At the center of what we are going to live, there are not our sins, but his forgiveness”.

Let us restore the primacy to grace and ask for the gift of understanding that Reconciliation consists above all, not in our step towards God, but in his embrace that envelops us, dazzles us, moves us. It is the Lord who enters our home, as in Mary’s in Nazareth, and brings a wonder and joy unknown before. In the foreground, let us focus the perspective on God: we will enjoy the Confession again. We need it, because every inner rebirth, every spiritual turning point starts from here, from God’s forgiveness. Let us not neglect Reconciliation, but let us rediscover it as the sacrament of joy. Without any rigidity, without creating obstacles or discomfort; open doors to mercy!

The second time the Angel speaks to Mary, disturbed by the greeting received, it is to say to her: “Do not be afraid”. According to Francis, “in Sacred Scripture, when God appears, he likes to address these two words to those who welcome him: do not be afraid. take us as hostages. The Virgin Mary accompanies us: She herself left her disturbance in God. The Angel’s announcement gave her serious reasons not to fear. It proposed something unimaginable, which was beyond her strength and, alone, she could not take him forward: there would be many difficulties, problems with the Mosaic law, with Joseph, with the people of his land and his people. But Mary does not raise objections. God’s guarantee. He clings to Him, as we want to do tonight. Because we often do the opposite: we start from our certainties and, only when we lose them, do we go to God. Our Lady teaches us otherwise : to start from God, with the confidence that, in this way, everything else will be given to us. help us to go to the source, to the Lord, who is the radical remedy against fear and the dangers of existence”.

These days, news and images of death keep pouring into our homes as bombs destroy the homes of many of our defenseless Ukrainian brothers and sisters. The brutal war, which has befallen so many and which makes everyone suffer, causes fear and consternation in everyone. We notice within us a sense of helplessness and inadequacy. We need to hear ourselves say: “Do not be afraid”. But human guarantees are not enough, the presence of God is necessary, the certainty of divine forgiveness, the only thing that erases evil, deactivates rancor, restores peace to the heart. Let us return to God, to his forgiveness.

For the third time, the Angel spoke again, to say to Our Lady: “The Holy Spirit will come upon you”. “This is how God intervenes in history: giving his own Spirit. Because in the things that count, our strength is not enough. On our own we are incapable of resolving the contradictions of history or even those of our heart. gentleness of God, who is the Holy Spirit. We need the Spirit of love, which dissolves hatred, erases rancor, extinguishes greed, awakens us from indifference. We need the love of God, because our love is precarious and insufficient. We ask the Lord for so many things, but we often forget to ask Him for what is most important and what He wants to give us: the Holy Spirit, the strength to love”, the Pope stressed.

According to Francis, “if we want to change the world, we must first change our heart. To achieve this, let us today let Our Lady take us by the hand. Let us look to her Immaculate Heart, where God rested, to the one Heart of human without shadows. She is “full of grace” and therefore empty of sin: in her there are no traces of evil and, thus, with her God was able to begin a new history of salvation and peace. turned around. God changed history, knocking on the door of the Heart of Mary”.

And today we too, renewed by God’s forgiveness, knock at the door of that Heart. In union with the Bishops and the faithful of the whole world, I solemnly wish to bring to the Immaculate Heart of Mary all that we are experiencing: to renew to her the consecration of the Church and of all humanity and to consecrate to her in a particular way the Ukrainian people and the people Russian, who, with filial affection, venerate her as their Mother. It is not a magic formula, but a spiritual act. It is the gesture of the full surrender of children who, in the tribulation of this cruel and senseless war that threatens the world, turn to the Mother, casting fear and suffering in her Heart, surrendering themselves. It is to place in that limpid, uncontaminated Heart, where God mirrors himself, the precious goods of fraternity and peace, everything we have and are, so that it is She – the Mother that the Lord has given us – to protect and guard us.

From Mary’s lips sprang the most beautiful phrase that the Angel could refer to God: “Let it be done to me according to your word”. “This acceptance on the part of Our Lady is not a passive or resigned acceptance, but a living desire to adhere to God, who has “plans of peace and not of misfortune”. It is the most intimate participation in his plan of peace for the world. We consecrate ourselves to Mary to enter this plan, to place ourselves at the complete disposal of God’s plans. After saying her yes, the Mother of God undertook a long journey uphill to a mountainous region to visit her pregnant cousin. Today, may she take our path by the hand and guide it, through the steep and tiring paths of fraternity and dialogue, on the path of peace”, concluded the Pope.

The prayer of the act of consecration

At the end of the penitential liturgy in St Peter’s Basilica, the Pope pronounces the following prayer to consecrate and entrust humanity, and especially Russia and Ukraine, to the Immaculate Heart of Mary:

“O Mary, Mother of God and our Mother, we turn to You in this hour of tribulation. You are Mother, you love us and you know us: from what we have in our hearts, nothing is hidden from You. Mother of mercy, we often experience the your provident tenderness, your presence that restores peace, because you always guide us to Jesus, Prince of Peace.

But we have lost the way of peace. We have forgotten the lesson of the tragedies of the last century, the sacrifice of millions of dead in world wars. We have neglected the commitments assumed as a Community of Nations and we are betraying the peoples’ dreams of peace and the hopes of young people. We become sick with greed, we close ourselves in nationalist interests, we let ourselves be dried up by indifference and paralyzed by selfishness. We prefer to ignore God, live with our falsehoods, feed aggressiveness, suppress lives and accumulate weapons, forgetting that we are guardians of our neighbors and our own common home. We have torn apart the earth’s garden with war, we have wounded the heart of our Father with sin, who wants us to be brothers and sisters. We become indifferent to everyone and everything except ourselves. And with shame we say: forgive us, Lord!

In the misery of sin, in our toil and frailty, in the mystery of iniquity, evil and war, you, Holy Mother, remind us that God does not abandon us, but continues to look at us with love, willing to forgive us and lift us up. again. It was He who gave you to us and placed in your Immaculate Heart a refuge for the Church and for humanity. By divine goodness, you are with us and you guide us with tenderness even in the tightest trances of history.

That is why we turn to you, we knock on the door of your Heart, we your dear children who never tire of visiting you at all times and inviting you to conversion. In this dark hour, come to help and comfort us. I repeated to each one of us: “Am I not here, who am your mother?” You know how to untangle the tangles of our heart and untie the knots of our time. We restore our trust in You. We are sure that you, especially at the time of trial, do not despise our prayers and come to our aid.

This is what you did at Cana in Galilee, when you hastened the time of Jesus’ intervention and introduced his first sign into the world. When the feast had turned into sadness, you said to Him: “They have no wine!” (Jo 2, 3). O Mother, repeat it once more to God, because today we have run out of the wine of hope, joy has faded, fraternity is diluted. We lost humanity, we squandered peace. We become capable of all violence and destruction. We urgently need your maternal intervention.

Therefore, O Mother, accept this prayer of ours:

You, star of the sea, do not let us be shipwrecked in the storm of war;

You, Ark of the New Covenant, inspire projects and paths of reconciliation;

You, “Land of Heaven”, bring God’s concord back to the world;

Erase hatred, calm revenge, teach us forgiveness;

Free us from war, preserve the world from the nuclear threat;

Queen of the Rosary, awaken in us the need to pray and love;

Queen of the human family, show peoples the path of fraternity;

Queen of peace, achieve peace for the world.

Your tears, O Mother, move our hardened hearts. The tears you shed for us, make this valley bloom again, where our hatred has dried up. And while the noise of weapons is not silenced, may your prayers predispose us to peace. May your maternal hands caress those who suffer and flee under the weight of the bombs. Your maternal embrace console those who are forced to leave their homes and their country. May your painful Heart move us to compassion and encourage us to open doors and take care of wounded and discarded humanity.

Holy Mother of God, while you were at the foot of the cross, Jesus, seeing the disciple next to you, said to you: “Behold your son!” (Jo 19, 26). This is how each one of us has entrusted you. Then he said to the disciple, to each one of us: “Behold your mother!” (19, 27). Mother, now we want to welcome you in our life and in our history. At this hour, humanity, exhausted and upset, is at the foot of the cross with you. And he needs to entrust himself to you, to consecrate himself to Christ through you. The Ukrainian people and the Russian people, who revere You with love, turn to You, while Your Heart beats for them and for all the peoples ravaged by war, hunger, injustice and misery.

Therefore, O Mother of God and ours, we solemnly entrust and consecrate ourselves, the Church and all humanity, especially Russia and Ukraine, to your Immaculate Heart. Welcome this act of ours that we carry out with trust and love, make the war stop, provide the world with peace. The yes that sprang from your Heart opened the doors of history to the Prince of Peace; we trust that once again, through your Heart, peace will come. In this way we consecrate the future of the entire human family, the needs and anxieties of peoples, the anxieties and hopes of the world, to you.

Through you, may divine Mercy be poured over the Earth and the sweet throbbing of peace will once again mark our journeys. Woman of yes, on Whom the Holy Spirit descended, bring back to our midst the harmony of God. Drink the aridity of our heart, You who “are a living source of hope”. You weaved humanity for Jesus, make us artisans of communion. You walked our roads, guide us along the paths of peace. Amen.”