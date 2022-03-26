These are the 6 best foods for brain health

Mental health is influenced by the type of food we eat frequently in our daily lives. Certain nutritional deficiencies affect health in general and reflect on good brain function.

Therefore, bad eating habits damage brain health and, consequently, the problems generated end up creating a “false” need to maintain a nutrient-poor diet.

Nutritional psychiatrist Uma Naidoo, a brain specialist and faculty member at Harvard Medical School, listed 6 foods that support good brain function that are not being included in most people’s diets.

These foods are beneficial for restoring good mood, stimulating memory and having a healthy and efficient brain.

6 best foods for brain health

spices

They are foods used to enhance the flavor of food, however, they provide a reduction in anxiety, altering brain chemistry and protecting the hippocampus.

They also cooperate to eliminate free radicals, preventing cellular oxidative stress that causes tissue damage. It is worth mentioning that studies highlight the power of turmeric in combating symptoms of depression and curcumin in reducing anxiety disorders.

fermented foods

According to a review of 45 studies in 2016, fermented foods were found to prevent cognitive loss and help protect the brain. These foods are made by combining milk and other raw ingredients. Examples are natural yogurt, kimchi and kombucha.

Bitter chocolate

A survey carried out in 2019 with more than thirteen thousand adults showed that the consumption of dark chocolate regularly reduces the risk of depression by around 70%.

In addition, chocolate is a source of iron, which improves the coating of neurons and controls the synthesis of chemicals that affect mood. It also has many antioxidant elements that are good for cleansing the body.

Avocado

It is a source of magnesium, an important component that helps in the proper functioning of the brain. Some studies highlight that magnesium reacts positively improving depressive symptoms. A publication made in 1921, proved the efficiency of magnesium in the treatment of 220 of a total of 250 cases of depression. And over the years, more studies have proven the relationship of magnesium deficiency in people with depression. And more recent studies highlight the rapid action exerted by the mineral, proving an improvement in depressive patients in a few days.

Nuts

They are oilseeds rich in fatty acids and omega 3, act as anti-inflammatory and antioxidants, in addition to containing vitamins and other minerals that allow a healthy and functioning brain.

Green leaves

They help to distance the risks of mental illness, loss of cognition, due to their incredible vitamins capable of providing numerous benefits and folate that help in the formation of red blood cells, with beneficial effects on the health of the neurological system, not to mention that folate is a cofactor essential for the production of neurotransmitters.