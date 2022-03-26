These common habits greatly increase the risk of dementia

There is a famous saying that goes like this: “you are what you eat”. Obviously, it cannot be taken literally, yet it is quite right. After all, if your eating is healthy and rich in nutrients, you will be healthier.

See too: Do you throw the avocado pit away? Understand your benefits

If the food you eat is not of good quality, that is, harmful, you will be harmed. The problem is that the consequences of poor diet don’t usually appear instantly. Experts have warned of the high risk of future dementia due to incorrect diet.

Poor diet increases risk of dementia after age 30

According to The Sun, a high intake of sugars and fat is linked to the risk of dementia. According to professionals interviewed by the newspaper, brain damage can be observed from the age of 35. People who drink a lot of alcohol, saturated fat, sweets and do not exercise are the most prone to mental problems.

When the problem is linked to high blood glucose (sugar) levels, problems can take a little longer. From the age of 50, you can already see clear signs of brain damage in patients.

What is dementia?

Several diseases cause the degeneration of neurons or synapses that lead to stimuli from the central nervous system. With this, dementia can arise and lead the person to memory loss, mental confusion and serious cognitive problems. In addition, the patient’s gradual motor degeneration can also be observed.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are almost 47.5 million people with dementia worldwide. By 2050, the estimate is that this number will jump to almost 135 million. Among the most common situations is Alzheimer’s disease, for example. It is responsible for affecting between 60% and 70% of all individuals who have some form of dementia on the planet. Therefore, it is worth avoiding any kind of risk.