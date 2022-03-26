Trans women are blocked at Ukraine’s borders





Trans women prevented from leaving Ukraine amid war Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

By Domenico Palesse – Arrested in a country because of a document that still doesn’t recognize them as women. It is the “war on war” that hundreds of transgender women are living in trying to flee Ukraine.

Once they manage to reach the borders, they have to go back because, with official documents in hand, they cannot leave the country because of the martial law that came into force shortly after the Russian invasion began on February 24th.

“We’ve had hundreds of similar cases. The only solution is to go to your doctor and then, with a certificate, go to a military office to be removed from the military enrollment list,” says a spokesperson for Kiev’s LGBTQIA+ associations.

It is difficult to explain this to someone who, with a bag in hand, managed to reach the border after days of travel escaping from mortar fire and bombs.

In Chelm, a few kilometers from the Polish-Ukrainian border, few people admit to having trans friends. The issue of gender and homosexuality in Ukraine, in particular, is still a taboo for many people. The rights of the LGBTQIA+ population are not protected by any law and there are no major sensitive debates on the subject. But, there are those who speak openly about it.

“Some of my friends are still in Ukraine and are seeing how they can cross the border with their passports,” says Renata, 44, after managing to escape Kiev.

Similar stories and reports also appear on the social networks and blogs of many associations that are helping the entire Ukrainian community. Some of them were even advised to lie, saying at the border that they had lost their documents so that they could be recognized as women.

“The guards undress you and touch you everywhere. You can see in their faces that they are asking ‘what are you?’, like some kind of animal or something,” Judis told The Guardian.

According to some estimates by Ukrainian organizations, hundreds of trans people went to the borders, but about 90% were sent back.

One of those who managed to escape was Zi Faamelu, a trans woman famous in the country because she participated in a reality show called “Stars Factory”. “I’m in danger, I don’t know what to do. I’m in urgent need of help because everyone here is homophobic and transphobic,” she said on social media after informing that she had gone “to another country”. “I’m still alive, I went through another way that I can’t tell you the details, but I hope to be able to tell you what happened to me soon,” she added.

From the Ukrainian confines, the echo of so many stories also reaches Italy. Fabrizio Marazzo, spokesman for the Gay Party for LGBT+ Rights, urged Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio “to also allow volunteer Italian doctors to go to the borders to certify trans people and get them out of Ukraine. “. .