Truckers take to the streets of Madrid to ask for fuel subsidies

On strike for 12 days, truck drivers take to the streets of Madrid this Friday (25/3) in search of subsidies for gasoline, diesel, gas and fertilizer in Spain. The government’s proposal is for the aid to run from April 1 to June 30. Rising fuel prices are one of the effects of the war in Ukraine, and if the crisis worsens, the deadline for these subsidies could be extended.

The demonstrations follow the announcement of a proposal made early this Friday by the government, which provides for the release of at least 1 billion euros to help transporters, but the National Road Transport Committee (CNTC, for its acronym in Spanish) is reluctant. to sign an agreement. The benefits foresee 20 euro cents per liter in the kilo of fuel, with 15 cents being paid by the government and 5 cents by the oil companies.

The proposal caps at 1,250 euros per truck, 950 euros per bus, 500 euros for vans and 300 euros for taxis and ambulances. In addition, the negotiation provides for the renegotiation of debts of transport companies.

Posted in front of the Ministry of Transport, the truck drivers blocked Avenida Castellana and concentrated on Plaza San Juan de La Cruz and chanted that they were not terrorists and demanded that the government support them as soon as possible and also demanded a meeting. with the country’s Minister of Transport to find a solution.

the minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban AgendaRaquel Sánchez, promised a decisive conversation today, at 17:00 local time (13:00 GMT).

Since last Thursday (24/3), the Spanish government has been trying to find a way out of a strike, which threatens to suffocate the country’s economy.

“We will not stand up until we reach an agreement” that ends the strike, said the president of the Socialist government, Pedro Sánchez, referring to negotiations with the carriers.

The strikers accuse the government of inaction in the face of price increases and criticize the management of this protest, the most important since the left’s return to power in 2018.

The government sent three ministers to the meeting (Economy, Transport, Finance), which Sánchez was unable to attend due to the European Union and NATO summits in Brussels.

Furthermore, the truckers claim that the government “negotiates with the national committee, and they do not represent us” and demand a seat at the negotiating table.