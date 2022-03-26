Ukraine claims to have executed 200 Russian soldiers in a single day – International

Ukrainian army repelled 9 Russian attacks, destroyed 12 tanks, about 20 units of armored and automotive equipment and 9 artillery systems (photo: Aris Messinis/AFP) In a statement released this Friday (25/3), the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that, just yesterday (24), the country’s army repelled 9 Russian attacks, destroyed 12 tanks, about 20 units of armored equipment. and automotive and 9 artillery systems. Also according to the document, more than 200 Russian military personnel were executed. In addition, 2 aircraft were shot down, as well as 2 Russian Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

“The Ukrainian Air Force yesterday hit 6 enemy air targets: 1 aircraft, 1 UAV and 4 cruise missiles. The air force patrolled the air space, destroyed the troops and installations and fired on the armored personnel carriers, logistics and groupings of enemy troops. The Defense Forces grouping continues to carry out a defense operation in the East, Southeast and Northeast directions,” the statement reads.

Ukraine also stated that it is conducting a defensive operation in the areas of Donetsk, Slobozhansky and Tavriya, focusing efforts on preventing enemy advances. There is also a defense operation in the Siverskyi region and troops are protecting the city of Chernihiv and preventing the Russian advance towards Kiev.

“At the same time, the grouping of forces and means of defense of the city of Kiev continues to repel the enemy’s offensive, inflict fire damage and keep all lines of defense defined. Russian terrorist forces continue to fight, knowingly violating the right humanitarian law and the rules of war,” said the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.