Ukraine: UN Speaks of War Crimes, Russian Murders and “Hell” – 03/25/2022

The UN (United Nations) warns of acts that could constitute war crimes in Ukraine, indiscriminate attacks against the civilian population, the existence of mass graves and the disappearance of activists and journalists.

The statement was issued this Friday by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, indicating that some of the principles of international humanitarian law are being violated daily and that the population lives in “hell”.

According to the entity, 13 million people are trapped in regions that are being attacked, unable to leave in the face of violence and because of roads with landmines.

According to Matilda Bogner, head of the UN monitoring mission in Ukraine, the extent of civilian deaths and attacks on infrastructure raises concerns and suggests that there have been violations of humanitarian law.

“The death toll and human suffering in cities, towns and villages across Ukraine are increasing,” the representative said at a press conference on Friday in Geneva. According to her, satellite images even reveal the existence of mass graves with up to 200 bodies.

“The facts speak for themselves: since the Russian armed forces launched their attacks on February 24, at least 1,035 civilians have been killed and at least 1,650 wounded. I say “at least” because we still don’t have the full picture of the locations that have seen intense fighting, in particular Mariupol and Volnovakha,” said Matilda.

According to her, military forces have used explosive weapons with wide-area effects in populated areas, including missiles, heavy artillery shells and rockets, as well as air strikes.

Private homes, multi-story residential buildings, administrative buildings, medical and educational facilities, water stations, electrical systems were destroyed on a massive scale.

War crimes and violations

“The extent of civilian casualties and destruction of civilian objects strongly suggests that the principles of distinction, of proportionality, the rule on feasible precautions and the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks were violated,” he said.

Two examples were used to point out this reality. On March 3, 47 civilians were killed when two schools and several apartment blocks in Chernihiv were destroyed. According to the UN, “all indications are that these were the result of Russian air strikes.”

“On March 9, Mariupol Hospital No. 3 was destroyed and most likely this was also the result of a Russian air strike. Seventeen civilians, among them children and pregnant women, were injured. An injured woman was helped to give birth by caesarean section shortly after the attack, but neither she nor her baby survived. Doctors operated on them by candlelight,” he warned.

According to her, the UN is also investigating allegations of indiscriminate bombing by the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk and other territories controlled by the self-proclaimed “republics”.

“These attacks cause immeasurable human suffering and could be war crimes, and they must stop,” urged the representative.

Murders of activists and journalists

The UN also indicates that it has received allegations that Russian forces shot and killed civilians in cars during evacuations, without taking viable precautions or giving effective advance warning.

“We are also following up on other allegations that Russian forces killed civilians, including during peaceful gatherings. We also received two allegations of killings in government-controlled territory of civilians due to their alleged affiliation with Russian forces or support of pro-Russian views.” he said.

In total, the UN documented 22 cases of arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance of local officials in regions under the control of Russian forces, 13 of whom were later released.

“We also documented the arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance of 15 journalists and civil society activists who vocally opposed the invasion in the Kyiv, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions,” he said.

The UN is currently trying to verify reports that five of the journalists and three of the activists were later released. The whereabouts of the other individuals remain unknown.

“As hostilities intensify, journalists and media workers are facing increasing dangers in their work. So far, 7 journalists and media workers have been killed in Ukraine since February 24, and 12 have suffered armed attacks, six of them were injured. At least one journalist is missing, his last known location was in an area of ​​active hostilities,” Matilda said.

prisoners

The UN has also indicated that it is concerned about videos depicting prisoners of war being interrogated after their capture by Ukrainian and Russian forces. “Prisoners of war must be treated humanely, not subjected to acts of violence and protected from insults and public curiosity,” he said.

“Since the invasion by the Russian Federation, people believed to be thieves, smugglers, pro-Russian supporters or curfew violators have been beaten in government-controlled territory of Ukraine. We have received credible allegations of more than 40 such cases of ill-treatment by police, volunteer members of the defense forces and others,” he said.