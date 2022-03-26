Ukrainian air force command is hit by Russian missiles

posted on 03/25/2022 15:02 / updated on 03/25/2022 16:04



(credit: AFP)

Ukrainian air force headquarters in Vinnitsa (center) was hit on Friday by a series of Russian cruise missiles, which caused “significant damage”, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

“The Russians fired six cruise missiles. Some were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses. Others hit several buildings, causing significant damage,” the military air command announced on Telegram.

“The consequences of this missile attack by the invaders are still being evaluated,” the same source reported.

The announcement was accompanied by a photo showing a destroyed part of a brick building.

Ukrainian aviation and air defense has so far resisted attempts by the Russian military to dominate the sky over Ukraine, defended “with great skill” by local aviators, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday.

He claimed that Russia has expanded its air and naval operations in the face of resistance from Ukrainian forces, but these operations do not manifest in air combat as the Russian air force plans to fire air-to-ground missiles at Ukrainian targets from Russian or Belarusian airspace.