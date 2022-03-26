Ukrainian diplomat says it is not right to place responsibility for the end of the war on Brazil

For Anatoliy Tkach, in charge of the Ukrainian embassy in the country, the position of Brazilians is important, but respect for national sovereignty must be maintained.

disclosure Anatoliy Tkach in charge of the Ukrainian Embassy in Brazil



The embassy in charge of Ukraine in Brazil, Anatoly Tkach, he said, in a conversation with journalists, that Brazil’s voice is very important in the world, but that it would not be right to deposit in the Brazilian government any solution for the end of the conflict, nor to expect it to be influenced by foreign governments, after all, the decisions of states sovereigns must remain independent. “Ukrainians are coming to Brazil. We are grateful for this Brazilian support of welcoming the Ukrainians,” he said.

Tkach also said that humanitarian corridors continue to be a priority in the region and that the country still needs support with donations. “Faced with this complicated humanitarian situation, Ukraine is in need of humanitarian assistance. For those who can, we have all the data on how to help on the embassy’s Facebook,” he said. According to the diplomat, at least 1,000 Russian soldiers were arrested. The spokesman also cited the four rounds of failed negotiations and the disrespect for the ceasefire.

For the diplomat, the demilitarization of Ukraine would be absurd in the face of the numbers of soldiers of the Russia in the Eastern European region. Tkach also stated that the conflict is a war against women, children and the elderly. He concluded the press conference by thanking Brazil for its support at the last General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), which approved the second resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine and calling for the protection of civilians and an end to the siege of Ukrainian cities. In a month of war, the numbers released by the Ukrainian embassy in Brazil are impressive. While the UN estimates that 10 million people have been displaced as a result of the conflict, with another 3.6 million leaving the country, for the Ukrainian government it would already be 12 million. In addition, the country claims that the official number of victims is much higher than the one reported by the United Nations of 2,500 civilians.

*With information from reporter Katiuscia Sotomayor