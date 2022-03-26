unveils the therapeutic effects and risks

What will you know! Continues after advertising



Brusque – Santa Catarina, Thursday, March 24th – Who doesn’t love to have a nice coffee in the morning? After a meal it can be a great stimulant. However, there are some effects of caffeine that can improve behavioral and mental functionsbut it is necessary to pay attention to the risks of excess of the substance.

Drink coffee most of the time has a stimulating effect on the body, which acts in the cerebral cortex and also in the medullary centers. O home life will show you what are the benefits of this substance in the body and also what are the dangers that it can cause.

Caffeine and its action in the body

THE substance present in coffee ends up acting directly on the autonomic nervous system. However, it has the action of inhibiting adenosine receptors, which is a neurotransmitter that controls heart rate, pressure, temperature, etc.

THE caffeine is responsible for inhibiting these feelings of tiredness, sleep as it affects adenosine receptors. That is why many people drink coffee with the intention of improve concentration, mood, get sleep and for many other reasons.

Other foods that contain caffeine

Caffeine is not only present in coffee, but there are other plants and at least 60 other plant species where the substance is found. Among them are cocoa, guarana, green tea, yerba mate, cola-based soft drinks, energy drinks, among many others.

However, it is worth noting that The amount of caffeine in foods varies depending on how the food or drink is prepared. In the case of coffee, concentration involves cultivation, roasting, amount of powder, etc. But drink is still the most chosen by those who want the effects of the substance.

Caffeine concentration and effect

For those who drink a cup of coffee a day, depending on how that coffee is prepared, on average she will have between 60 and 150 mg of caffeine. According to a survey by the European Food Information Councilwhich appeared on the website of Ecycle, the effects of the substance can last between 2 to 10 hours, varying according to the organism.

Another important point to report is the maximum amount a person can ingest. According to EFSA (European Food Safety Authority), the maximum consumption limit for the substance is 400 mg per day. So something around 4 cups for those who weigh around 70 or 80 kg. Angela Xavier, from the YouTube channel, talks more about the effects of caffeine on the body. follow up.

