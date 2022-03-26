USA: Young man dies after falling from a toy at an amusement park – News

A 14-year-old teenager died last Thursday (24) after falling from a ride at the Icon Park amusement park in Orlando, Florida. Florida. Tire Sampson plummeted from the seat he was in, on a ride that freefalls from 131 meters.

According to the American network CNN, a video circulating on social media shows a person falling from the toy as the seats slow down before reaching the ground.

Young Sampson was taken to the hospital, but he couldn’t resist the injuries caused by the fall of the toy. The teenager, a resident of Missouri, was on vacation with his hometown football team.

Tire’s father, Yarnell Sampson, mourned his son’s death and said he saw the alleged accident video on Facebook. Yarnell pointed out that his son was a kind boy, who did everything for others.





Orange County police officers began investigation work to determine the causes of the accident. Orange Sheriff John Mina called the case what looks like “a terrible tragedy”.

In a statement, the company behind the attraction said it was “heartbroken” by the accident involving Sampson. The Slingshot Group highlighted that it will collaborate with the investigations of the local authorities.



