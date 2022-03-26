Vegetables you have at home help with bad breath, digestion and weight loss

Have you ever stopped to think about all the benefits that vegetables can they produce in the human body? Some very common plants are full of nutrients and substances that act positively for health.

One of these vegetables is mint, which performs incredible functions for humans to keep their vitality high. Meet some of the mint benefits for the body. Remember that it can be ingested in the form of juices, teas and salads.

Mint helps in preventing various diseases

Mint is rich in vitamins A, B, C and D. In short, it is a plant that has practically everything your body needs to function well. Its action as an antioxidant is powerful and works in the fight against free radicals. These agents are the cause of cancer, for example. In addition, mint prevents premature aging, skin problems and hair loss.

The leaves are used in diets to lose weight.

Mint leaves have a powerful effect for those who are looking to lose weight. Mint juice satisfies hunger and even acts as an excellent diuretic product. More than that, the vegetable has the power to regulate cholesterol levels, increasing the production of HDL (with) and decreasing that of LDL (bad).

Tea made with mint helps calm the mind

The effect of peppermint tea resembles the same pattern as chamomile tea. That is, it is a natural liquid that has calming properties. Thus, it acts in the fight against depression, anxiety and stress. Its leaves can help reduce the harmful effects of insomnia, for example.

Improves mouth and airway health

Mint is famous for its expectorant action, being used in herbal medicines for this purpose. However, it ends up acting in the entire region of the airways. It helps to reduce bad breath and promotes the reduction of cavities and other oral diseases.