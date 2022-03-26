Very common habits that increase the risk of dementia

O consumption of high-fat foods such as kebabs and drinking alcohol can trigger dementia decades later. According to experts quoted by The Sun, fats and sugars can cause brain damage at age 30 and older.

Elevated triglycerides, driven by fatty foods, heavy drinking, and sedentary lifestyles, can be harmful from age 35 onwards. High blood sugar levels become dangerous after age 50, they warn.

Remember that dementia is a generic term used to designate a set of diseases that are characterized by cognitive alterations that may be associated with memory loss, language alterations and disorientation in time or space. For most, there is no treatment and there is also no definitive way to prevent dementia.

It is recalled that the World Health Organization estimates that there are 47.5 million people with dementia worldwide, a number that could reach 75.6 million in 2030 and almost triple in 2050, to 135.5 million. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for about 60 to 70% of all cases of dementia.

