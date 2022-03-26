VIDEO: 14-year-old boy dies after being thrown from toy in Orlando park

A 14-year-old boy died when he was thrown from a freefall toy in Orlando, Florida. The case took place at Icon Park last Thursday (24).

According to witnesses, before the toy went up, it was possible to hear a conversation between an operator and some passengers. The information is from The Sun newspaper.

“As the toy was going up he yelled, “Hey, you got the seat belt on the left side. The seat belt!” said a witness.

Also according to the report, the toy climbed a few more meters and then descended at high speed. At this moment the boy was thrown. An employee named Montrey Williams told the American newspaper that at the time no one noticed that a person had fallen.

“At first we thought it was a piece of the toy or something until we got a little closer and it was a person lying on the floor,” Williams said.

As the case is still under investigation and the victim has not yet been identified. ICON Park has yet to comment on the tragedy.

The Orlando Free Fall is the tallest freefall tower in the world, at 430 feet and can hold a maximum of 30 people. After ascending, the tower tilts about 30 degrees before diving at a speed of about 120 km/h.

