War in Ukraine: the dilemma of Turkey, NATO member and friend of Putin | Ukraine and Russia

Hours after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry of Turkey, a member of NATO (Western military alliance), called it “unacceptable” and “serious violation of international law”.

After talking to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the invasion as a “hard blow to peace and regional stability”.

The Turkish stance surprised some, as Ankara and Moscow have been key strategic allies in the South Caucasus region for more than a decade.

Both regimes have supported each other mutually, maintaining an anti-American and anti-European policy, supporting regimes such as Nicolás Maduro’s in Venezuela and strengthening ever-deepening trade ties.

Today Russia is one of Turkey’s main trading partners, its main supplier of natural gas and the origin of most tourists who flock to the crowded Turkish resorts on the coasts of the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas.

The apparent friendship between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan has seen several ups and downs and overcame the two countries’ opposing positions in wars in Azerbaijan, Libya and Syria, where Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet. It even surpassed the assassination of a Russian ambassador in Ankara.

French historian Taline Ter Minassian, from the National Institute of Languages ​​and Civilizations (Inalco) in Paris (France) and specializing in Soviet and Middle Eastern studies, describes the friendship between Turkey and Russia as “pragmatic”.

“There is a lot of ambiguity in relations between Russia and Turkey. Putin and Erdogan understand each other very well and understand each other’s problems. They are friends, but sometimes enemies,” Ter Minassian told BBC Mundo. “It’s actually a pragmatic friendship in which everyone looks out for their own interests.”

The French expert explains that Turkey’s position in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is complicated because Ankara also maintains a deep relationship with Kiev, especially in the military sphere.

This relationship has allowed Ukraine to defend its cities from Russian bombing, thanks to dozens of Turkish-made drones acquired by the Ukrainian government.

In recent weeks, videos have been shared on social media that show Bayraktar TB2 drones destroying Russian tanks, armored vehicles and missile defense systems.

Turkey began selling these artifacts to Ukraine in 2019, and Kiev has already used them to fight pro-Russian separatists in the eastern region of Donbass. The drones are manufactured by the defense company Baykar, owned by the family of Erdogan’s son-in-law.

“Putin is probably enraged that Ukrainians are using Turkish-made military drones,” says Ter Minassian.

Kiev has also supported Turkish foreign policy on several occasions. Although it did not send weapons, Ukraine diplomatically supported Azerbaijan and Turkey against Armenia during the second Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020.

In the current war in Ukraine, however, Turkey has decided to take on a mediating role, according to Dimitar Bechev, an expert on Russia and Eastern Europe at the University of Oxford (United Kingdom).

“Erdogan wants to facilitate dialogue between Zelensky and the Kremlin. He was already proposing this even before the start of the war, when he visited Kiev in February,” Bechev told BBC Mundo. “The question is whether Ankara can really succeed in that role.”

In early March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba held meetings in the Turkish resort of Antalya, in the southwest of the country, with the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The talks, however, had no concrete results.

Despite this, Turkey’s mediating role continued. Last weekend, the Turkish government said that Kiev and Moscow had advanced in negotiations to end the conflict and that the two sides were “close to an agreement”.

Cavusoglu reiterated that Turkey was in contact with the negotiating teams from both countries, but declined to disclose the details of the talks because, he said, “we play an honest role of mediator and facilitator.”

Erdogan has expressed on several occasions that Turkey will not abandon its relations with either Russia or Ukraine and highlighted Ankara’s advantageous position in being able to speak with both parties.

Turkey has not imposed sanctions on Russia or closed its airspace to Russian planes, as other NATO members have done.

However, Ankara suspended the passage of Russian warships through the Turkish straits that connect the Black and Mediterranean Seas, by imposing the war clauses of the 1936 Montreux Convention, which regulates maritime traffic in the Straits of Turkey.

For Erdogan’s government, Ukraine is geopolitically important because for many years it functioned as a “buffer state” between Russia and Turkey, two major regional powers.

“Ukraine’s role as a buffer state ended after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. However, Turkey knows that Kiev is an important ally to counterbalance Russia in the region,” says Bechev.

The Oxford University expert describes the relationship between Erdogan and Putin as a “marriage of convenience”. “They need each other in many ways and compete in others, but it’s important to note that they’ve learned to do business together.”

Some analysts doubt that the strong alliance that Erdogan and Putin showed in the past will ever resume after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Beyond the supposed friendship between Erdogan and Putin are the interests of both countries,” says Bechev. He believes that Moscow and Ankara will continue to have overlapping interests, but the Turkish government’s “fear” of the Kremlin will continue.

“It will never be a friendship again, but Ankara can’t afford to burn all bridges with Russia, and that’s why it hasn’t joined the sanctions.”

Turkey has in recent weeks become a refuge for thousands of Russians who reject war and seek to rebuild their lives in another country.

According to the renowned Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, around 14,000 Russians have fled to Turkey, where they do not need visas to enter, since the beginning of what many call the “Putin war”.

Historian Taline Ter Minassian believes it is important to highlight the “ambiguity” that Turkey has shown in the current crisis — and considers it to be convenient.

Erdogan’s government abstained in the vote on Russia’s suspension from the Council of Europe, but supported the UN General Assembly resolution condemning the “aggression against Ukraine”.

More than half a century ago, after the end of World War II, Turkish leaders decided to join the West because they were afraid of Joseph Stalin’s Russia and wanted “to be on the right side of history.”

For this reason, President Mustafa İsmet İnönü promoted Turkey’s entry into transatlantic institutions, such as NATO — to which Turkey has belonged since 1952.

Today Recep Erdogan seems to face the same dilemma. For many, its “ambiguity” shows that Turkey has once again opted for the West, while avoiding bothering Russia too much.