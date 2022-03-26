War in Ukraine: Why Putin Quoted Harry Potter Author In Speech – And How She Responded

Harry Potter author criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

British writer JK Rowling, famed creator of the Harry Potter series, hit back at a comment by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who compared what he called the “cancellation of Russian culture” by virtue of invasion of Ukraine with the frequent accusations that the author was transphobic.

In a televised meeting, Putin compared the recent criticism of the Harry Potter writer to those faced by Russian composers and writers who took a pro-war stance.

In response, Rowling claimed that the invasion of Ukraine is “killing civilians”.

The writer has been criticized for her views on transgender issues.

