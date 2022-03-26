War in Ukraine: Why the Ukrainian Counterattack Is Working

  • Frank Gardner
  • BBC security reporter

ukrainian soldier

Credit, Reuters

A month after being invaded by Russia, Ukraine is defying the odds about war.

Outnumbered by almost every metric – in tanks, troops, aircraft – Ukraine’s forces, reinforced by citizen volunteers, in many places fought the Russian army.

They have lost territory, especially in the southern region around Crimea, which was once occupied and annexed by Russia in 2014. But Moscow’s original aim of quickly seizing the capital Kiev and other major cities, forcing the Ukrainian government to resign, failed. undeniably.

The tide could still turn against Ukraine. Its forces are running dangerously low relative to the vital anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles provided by Western countries, equipment needed to fend off the Russian advance.

