War in Ukraine: Why the Ukrainian Counterattack Is Working

Frank Gardner

BBC security reporter

2 hours ago

Credit, Reuters

A month after being invaded by Russia, Ukraine is defying the odds about war.

Outnumbered by almost every metric – in tanks, troops, aircraft – Ukraine’s forces, reinforced by citizen volunteers, in many places fought the Russian army.

They have lost territory, especially in the southern region around Crimea, which was once occupied and annexed by Russia in 2014. But Moscow’s original aim of quickly seizing the capital Kiev and other major cities, forcing the Ukrainian government to resign, failed. undeniably.

The tide could still turn against Ukraine. Its forces are running dangerously low relative to the vital anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles provided by Western countries, equipment needed to fend off the Russian advance.

Many of the battle-weary Ukrainian regular forces in the east of the country are in danger of being surrounded, isolated and annihilated. And with a quarter of the country’s population having fled their homes, those who stayed risk seeing their cities turned into a desert by relentless Russian artillery and rockets.

However, despite these factors, Ukraine’s forces are outperforming Russia’s in this war on several levels. This week, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby praised Ukrainian resistance for defending parts of their country “with great intelligence, agility and creativity”. So what exactly were the secrets of this “success”?

1. High motivation

Credit, EPA photo caption, Ukrainians volunteer for combat

There is a big difference between the morale of the two armies. Ukrainians are fighting for their country’s survival as a sovereign nation, horrified by President Vladimir Putin’s speech on the eve of the war: he said Ukraine was basically “an artificial creation of Russia”.

Ukrainians supported the government and its president, Volodymyr Zelenky. This has resulted in citizens with no previous military experience taking up arms to defend their cities despite the overwhelming Russian firepower they face.

“This is how people fight for their very existence,” says Brigadier Tom Foulkes, who spent 35 years as a British Army officer in Germany during the Cold War. “This is how they defend their homeland and their families. Their courage is shocking and splendid.”

In practice, this motivation freed up Ukrainian soldiers to fight on the front lines, knowing that their cities have a defense of their own.

On the other hand, many of the Russian soldiers sent to fight in Ukraine are fresh out of school recruits, perplexed and confused to find themselves in a war zone when they thought they were just doing a military exercise.

Most had little or no preparation for battle in the face of the ferocity of the fighting they encountered. There were reports of desertions, food shortages and looting.

Credit, EPA photo caption, President Zelensky visits wounded in hospital

Early expectations of a devastating cyber attack from Russia, taking down Ukraine’s communications, did not materialize. Instead, Ukraine somehow managed to maintain effective coordination on multiple battlefronts, even where it lost ground.

The government remained in Kiev and highly visible, with even Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk dressed in a T-shirt as she addressed the nation against a backdrop of government insignia.

The Russian army, on the other hand, does not appear to have any kind of unified leadership, with little coordination between the various battlefronts.

This likely had a negative effect on the military morale of Putin’s country. Reports of the deaths of at least five generals are in part a result of these officers’ need to move closer to the fight to coordinate troops.

At the level of non-commissioned officers, that is, corporals and sergeants, Russian military doctrine allows almost no initiative – these subalterns are always waiting for orders from above.

Professor Michael Clarke, a military expert at King’s College London, says Russian noncommissioned officers are surrounded by corruption and inefficiency and are deeply unpopular with commanders.

3. Attack strategy

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Weapons like the Javelin help Ukrainians to increase the efficiency of their forces

Ukraine’s forces are heavily outnumbered. However, they made much better use of the ground and their weapons than the invaders.

While the Russians tend to concentrate forces in slow, heavy armored columns, often with vehicles huddled together, the Ukrainians have successfully conducted well-aimed and fast-breaking attacks, sneaking in and firing an anti-tank missile, then disappearing before the Russians can return fire.

Prior to the invasion, American, British and Canadian NATO trainers spent extended periods in Ukraine, updating the country’s forces on defensive warfare and instructing the military on how to make better use of state-of-the-art missile systems such as the Javelin or the weapon. NLAW anti-tank missile, designed in Sweden, or the latest version of the Stinger anti-aircraft missile.

“The Ukrainians have been much smarter than the Russians,” says Professor Clarke, “because they fought something much closer to a combined arms operation that the Russians did not.” By that, he means that the Ukrainians made full use of all the military tools at their disposal, such as drones, artillery, infantry, tanks and electronic warfare.

When combined, the sum of all these different aspects of warfare can create an exponential effect.

Another military strategist, Justin Crump, who runs the intelligence consultancy Sibylline, says the Ukrainians are particularly adept at looking for the vulnerable spots in Russian formations and hitting them hard.

“Ukraine made use of highly effective tactics,” he says, including targeting invaders’ weak spots such as supply convoys, using NATO-supplied weapons systems with good results against precision targets, and improvising when necessary.

While it is difficult to get an accurate picture of casualties, even the most conservative estimates made by the Pentagon put combat deaths at more than 7,000 Russians. That’s nearly half the men the Soviets lost in 10 years of fighting in Afghanistan in the 1980s – and the current war is only a month old.

Brigadier Tom Foulkes also has an explanation for why so many Russian generals were killed on the front lines: “This strikes me as a deliberate and highly successful sniper campaign that could degrade Russian command structures.”

4. The Information War

There is still the information war. And Ukraine is winning in this field in most parts of the world – though not in Russia, where the Kremlin still controls access to most of the media.

“Ukraine has mobilized the information sphere to tremendous domestic and international advantage,” says Justin Crump. “This came from the top down, aided by (President) Zelensky’s formidable media savvy.”

This is a view echoed by Ruth Deyermond, senior professor of post-Soviet studies at King’s College. “Clearly the Ukrainian government has been very successful in controlling the narrative about the war, certainly for the world at large,” she says.

“What the conflict has done for Ukraine’s international reputation is absolutely remarkable.”

But now, a month into this desperate life-and-death struggle on Europe’s eastern borders, that still might not be enough to save Ukraine.

The numerical might of the Russian army, for all its shortcomings, plays against Ukraine. If somehow the West’s supply of defense weapons systems dries up, then there won’t be much time left for the beleaguered nation to resist.